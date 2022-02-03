Give Valentine’s love to LA women chefs at Eszett, Jar, and more

Show some love to the women chefs and food business owners of Los Angeles by choosing to patronize them the week of February 14.

If you’re willing to take advice from a seasoned restaurant owner, celebrate your dine-in or take-out Valentine’s experience on any day but February 14. Except for Mother’s Day, which is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year and can be a zoo for everyone involved. So set yourself up the day before and stay home for a less-crazed meal. You’ll have a better time, and the restaurants will thank you. This year, the holiday falls on a Monday, when many restaurants are closed, so it’s a good year to start a new tradition. I leaned into the membership list of Regarding Her for the dining/takeout suggestions.

Want to stay in, but treat yourself or your partner or pal(s)? Find a few suggestions from Regarding Her’s Valentine’s Day Guide below.

Restaurant recommendations:

Eszett

-Sabrina Bezaire and her husband Spencer have created a welcoming jewel of contemporary cooking with an Austrian-ish thread in a Silver Lake mall. It’s intimate and welcoming, just like your valentine should be.

Jar

-Just thinking about Suzanne Tracht’s “familiar retro dishes from the American culinary repertoire” makes me hungry. This Beverly-Fairfax chophouse serves meaty comfort food prepared with the utmost care. It’s the hug you need about now.

Malli pops-up at Jewel

-In Virgil Village, an intimate patio vegetarian and vegan experience awaits as Elizabeth Heitner’s Jewish food of memory combines with Mexican dishes her partner Nestor Silva grew up eating. The couple met in the kitchen at Lucques.

Woodspoon

-Chef Natalia Pereira is a marvel who cooks the food she grew up with in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Start with the plate of mixed appetizer croquettes (potato croquette, coxinha, kibe, pastel and bolinho). Then move onto Moqueca (a seafood stew) or Frango com Quiabo, a stew of chicken and okra that Natalia’s mom always made.

-Her book “Abunduncia: My Life in Recipes” is also up for sale. It’s a singular expression of her life, and is as much an art book with poetry as it is a cookbook. It's magical and is my favorite book of 2021.

Gifts ideas:

Chocolate and the Chip

Available 1/14 - 2/14

-Try the Bestie, a black cocoa brownie bottom topped with salted caramel krispies on top, sandwiched with Nutella.

Dear Bella Creamery

Available 2/1-2/14

-Consider the Ice Cream Bon Bons Gift Box in flavors of red velvet, cookies and cream, and chocolate-strawberry.

Esters Wine Shop & Bar

Pre-order now until 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day online via Tock or by calling 310-899-6900. Pickup is also available February 13-14.

-The online shop offers a selection of Valentine’s Day three-bottle wine packs and gift boxes that can be picked up or shipped. The packages go beyond wine and can include chocolate, a candle, and dried flower bouquet.

-Or give the gift that everyone wants: A cheese and charcuterie platter makes for a beautiful and generous appetizer or snacky dinner at home.