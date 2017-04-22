Strictly Jazz host Bo Leibowitz hosts a royal birthday party for the First Lady of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald. This show is completely devoted to Ella's marvelous talent and the span of her career, from her early work with the Chick Webb Orchestra as well as with Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and her many live performances.
All Ella
