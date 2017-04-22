ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BO
LEIBOWITZ

BO<br>LEIBOWITZ

All Ella

Strictly Jazz host Bo Leibowitz hosts a royal birthday party for the First Lady of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald. This show is completely devoted to Ella's marvelous talent and the span of her career.

LISTEN LIVE

Apr 22, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Strictly Jazz host Bo Leibowitz hosts a royal birthday party for the First Lady of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald. This show is completely devoted to Ella's marvelous talent and the span of her career, from her early work with the Chick Webb Orchestra as well as with Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and her many live performances.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE