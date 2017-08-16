Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Jeff Garlin stars in the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs and will reprise one of his most critically-acclaimed and beloved roles when the series ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ returns to HBO in October. Motown and soul are the sounds that speak to him and he shares some of his favorite hits from his childhood. (Hosted by Eric J. Lawrence)

Tracklist:

1. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye

2. Superfly - Curtis Mayfield

3. Papa Was a Rolling Stone - The Temptations

4. Golden Lady - Stevie Wonder

5. Family Affair - Sly and the Family Stone



Host Eric J. Lawrence with Guest DJ Jeff Garlin