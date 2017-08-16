ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GUEST
DJ
PROJECT

GUEST<br>DJ<br>PROJECTGUEST<br>DJ<br>PROJECT

Jeff Garlin

Motown and soul are the sounds that speak to Jeff Garlin and he shares some of his favorite hits from his childhood.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 16, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Jeff Garlin stars in the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs and will reprise one of his most critically-acclaimed and beloved roles when the series ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ returns to HBO in October. Motown and soul are the sounds that speak to him and he shares some of his favorite hits from his childhood. (Hosted by Eric J. Lawrence)

Tracklist: 
1. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye
2. Superfly - Curtis Mayfield 
3. Papa Was a Rolling Stone - The Temptations 
4. Golden Lady - Stevie Wonder 
5. Family Affair - Sly and the Family Stone


Host Eric J. Lawrence with Guest DJ Jeff Garlin

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8.14 – 8.18.17
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8.14 – 8.18.17 This week Today’s Top Tune discovers that Jenny Lewis’ favorite songwriter is Whispertown‘s Morgan Nagler.  We sample new work from Malian duo Amadou & Marion after their performance on MBE, and from Waxahatche, which is hitting… Read More

Aug 14, 2017

Music For Your Weekend: R.I.P. Glen Campbell Edition
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend: R.I.P. Glen Campbell Edition The news of Glen Campbell’s death this past Tuesday was not particularly shocking (albeit sad), as he was 81 years old, and had been suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease for years.… Read More

Aug 11, 2017

Show #223: A Southern Roots, Jazz, and Latin Potpourri
KCRW Music Blog

Show #223: A Southern Roots, Jazz, and Latin Potpourri We begin this week’s show with the South Carolina group Ranky Tanky, who celebrate the Gullah culture that derives from African slaves in the islands off the coast of Southeastern U.S.,… Read More

Aug 10, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE