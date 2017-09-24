KCRW Broadcast 443

It was great to be live last week and have the chance to bring in some pledges. A lot of Fanatics did. THANK YOU! We won’t be pestering you for many months.
Great September listening we have here. I have been working on this show for several days, waiting for clearance to be able to play some of these tracks. Thanks to all those labels that allowed us to rock so many tracks pre release. Trust me, Fanatic, I’m always asking.
Below is some information on some of the releases we are pulling from.
Chain & The Gang Experimental Music info
The World info
Cravats info
Martin Rev info
Thanks for listening.
Get ready for our October shows and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. Chain & the Gang - Rome Wasn’t Burned In A Day / Experimental Music
02. The World - Hot Shopper / First World Record
03. Oh Sees - Nite Expo / Orc
04. Ty Segall - Is It Real / Fried Shallots
05. The Teen Idles - I Drink Milk / Flex Your Head
06. Whale House - Sexy Whale Beach Party / Rice Is Nice Mix Tape Vol. 4
07. Martin Rev - My Street / Demolition 9
08. Sinn Sisamouth & Meas Samon - Three Gentlemen / Cambodian Rocks
09. Pikacyu & Makoto - Minakata Loid / Om Sweet Home: We Are Shining Stars from Darkside
10. Gary Wilson - Back To Where I Belong / Let’s Go To Outer Space
11. Lair Of The Minotaur - Hunt and Devour / Evil Power
12. Sort Sol - A Stroke Of Midnight / Stor Langsom Stjerne
13. Wet Lips - Space Jam / Wet Lips
14. Jay Reatard – Nightmares / Blood Visions
15. UK Subs – Kicks / The Singles
16. Stranger’s Kiss (Duet with Angel Olsen) / Forced Witness
17. The Cravats - Whooping Sirens / Dustbin Of Sound
18. Brian Eno - No One Receiving / Before And After Science
Hour 2
01. Gen Pop - On The Screen / On The Screen
02. Dad Jokes - Waster / Watch Out For The Bullies
03. Molly Nilsson - American Express / Imaginations
04. Casual Dots - Mama’s Gonna Make Us a Cake / Casual Dots
05. The Bosstones - Mope-Itty Mope / Doo Wop Box Vol. 4
06. Holland - Angel Dust Bunny / Sodium Fawn
07. David Bowie - Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) / Blackstar
08. Raymond Scott - Bendix 2: The Tomorrow People / Manhattan Research Inc.
09. High Tension - What’s Left / Bully
10. Devo - Be Stiff (alt) / Recombo DNA
11. Isaac Hayes - Walk On By / The Complete Stax/Volt Soul Singles Vol. 2 1968-71
12. Bona Dish – Actress / Rupert Preaching At A Picnic
13. The Warmers - Walking Solves It / The Warmers
14. Soccer Team - We Closed A Record Store / “Volunteered” Civility & Professionalism
15. Charles M. Bogert - Mating Call of the Giant Toad / Sounds of North American Frogs
16. New Race - Looking At You / The First And The Last