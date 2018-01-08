KCRW Broadcast 458

Fanatic! In a dressing room in very cold Raleigh, NC. It’s a great town. North Carolina is a beautiful state. In our first hour, we will listen to David Bowie’s Lodger album, the original mix, the original RCA German CD.

In the second hour, we will listen to the 2017 Tony Visconti mix. It’s different, that’s for sure.

So, it’s two hours of David Bowie, and a whole lot of the Lodger album.

I reckon you’ll think this show is really cool, or stretching an idea too far. We haven’t done a show like this for a long time. I think the last time was when we listened to Misfits 12 Hits From Hell tracks and compared them to their original mixes.

I thought we might run the two album song by song but it occurred to me that Lodger should be taken as a whole, and so, we went with the sequence you see below.

As always, we hope you like this. I know it’s a little it’s a little different than our riot-in-the-record store approach but hopefully it makes for a good show.

Last night’s show in South Carolina got canceled because of weather. What a drag. Everywhere is cold. The bus is cold, the venue is cold.

Stay warm and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. David Bowie - Fantastic Voyage / Lodger (RCA Germany)

02. David Bowie - African Night Flight / Lodger (RCA Germany)

03. David Bowie - Move On / Lodger (RCA Germany)

04. David Bowie - Yassassin / Lodger (RCA Germany)

05. David Bowie - Red Sails / Lodger (RCA Germany)

06. David Bowie - D.J. / Lodger (RCA Germany)

07. David Bowie - Look Back In Anger / Lodger (RCA Germany)

08. David Bowie - Boys Keep Swinging / Lodger (RCA Germany)

09. David Bowie- Repetition / Lodger (RCA Germany)

10. David Bowie - Red Money / Lodger (RCA Germany)

11. David Bowie - Moonage Daydream / Ziggy

12. David Bowie - The Width Of A Circle / The Man Who Sold The World (RCA Germany)

Hour 2

01. David Bowie - Fantastic Voyage / Lodger (2017 Visconti Remix)

02. David Bowie - African Night Flight Lodger (2017 Visconti Remix)

03. David Bowie - Move On Lodger (2017 Visconti Remix)

04. David Bowie - Yassassin / Lodger (2017 Visconti Remix)

05. David Bowie - Red Sails Lodger (2017 Visconti Remix)

06. David Bowie - D.J. Lodger (2017 Visconti Remix)

07. David Bowie - Look Back In Anger Lodger (2017 Visconti Remix)

08. David Bowie - Boys Keep Swinging Lodger (2017 Visconti Remix)

09. David Bowie - Repetition Lodger (2017 Visconti Remix)

10. David Bowie - Red Money / Lodger (2017 Visconti Remix)

11. David Bowie - The Bewlay Brothers / Hunky Dory (RCA Germany)

12. David Bowie - Helden / single

13. David Bowie - Subterraneans / Low (RCA Germany)