KCRW Broadcast 472
FROM THIS EPISODE
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]
CREDITS
Host:
Henry Rollins
More From Henry Rollins
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW Music Blog
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 4/16 – 4/20/18 We’re in between Coachella Weekends once again and to celebrate we feature worthy artists performing at the festival this year. First up, from East LA, we turn to a little… Read More
KCRW Music Blog
Music For Your Weekend: Coachella Preview Edition (Part 2) Headed out to the desert? Well, here are a few acts you should check out that aren’t named Beyoncé or The Weeknd. *Reminder you can listen to E24’s Coachella Takeover Weekend… Read More