ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 472

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 15, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 4/16 – 4/20/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 4/16 – 4/20/18 We’re in between Coachella Weekends once again and to celebrate we feature worthy artists performing at the festival this year.  First up, from East LA, we turn to a little… Read More

Apr 16, 2018

Music For Your Weekend: Coachella Preview Edition (Part 2)
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend: Coachella Preview Edition (Part 2) Headed out to the desert? Well, here are a few acts you should check out that aren’t named Beyoncé or The Weeknd. *Reminder you can listen to E24’s Coachella Takeover Weekend… Read More

Apr 13, 2018

Show #258: Music of South Africa During Apartheid
KCRW Music Blog

Show #258: Music of South Africa During Apartheid ﻿﻿ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, known as the “mother of the nation” of South Africa, passed away earlier this month at the age of 81. During the apartheid era, she fought tirelessly… Read More

Apr 13, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed