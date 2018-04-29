KCRW Broadcast 474

Fanatic! Currently on side 5 of the 2017 reissue of David Bowie’s Stage album. Sounds great!

Just so you know, Ian MacKaye was in town last week and we made time to put together a broadcast that I think you might like. It’s got music in it but for the most part, it’s story telling and I think it came out pretty good. We’ll roll it out in the next several weeks. I’ll give you plenty of heads up time.

Molly Nilsson is opening for MGMT at the Palladium on May 18. Mdou Moctar is at Zebulon on the 19th. It’s going to be a great weekend.

We’ve got a great stack of tunes here. I hope you dig the show.

Bowie over. Now Listening to I Roam The Cosmos by Su Ra and his Solar Arkestra now.

Roam the Cosmos and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi