ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 474

Fanatic! We’ve got a great stack of tunes here. I hope you dig the show.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 29, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Fanatic! Currently on side 5 of the 2017 reissue of David Bowie’s Stage album. Sounds great!

Just so you know, Ian MacKaye was in town last week and we made time to put together a broadcast that I think you might like. It’s got music in it but for the most part, it’s story telling and I think it came out pretty good. We’ll roll it out in the next several weeks. I’ll give you plenty of heads up time.

Molly Nilsson is opening for MGMT at the Palladium on May 18. Mdou Moctar is at Zebulon on the 19th. It’s going to be a great weekend.

We’ve got a great stack of tunes here. I hope you dig the show.

Bowie over. Now Listening to I Roam The Cosmos by Su Ra and his Solar Arkestra now.

Roam the Cosmos and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Have you recovered from Beychella yet? Yeah, me neither. Well, here a few new releases that will help us get over our collective bee stings. J.Cole – “Kevin’s Heart” Many… Read More

Apr 27, 2018

Show #260: Mambo Kings
KCRW Music Blog

Show #260: Mambo Kings ﻿ This week we listen to some Afro-Cuban mambo from its beginnings in the 1940’s, through its high point in the 1960’s, to the present day. Like the words bongo and… Read More

Apr 27, 2018

Pan Caliente: Cirque du Soleil’s SEP7IMO DIA – No Descansaré
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Cirque du Soleil’s SEP7IMO DIA – No Descansaré Allow me to engage in hyperbole for a second: In the history of Rock en Español, Rock en Tu Idioma, Latin Rock, or whatever it was called where you lived… Read More

Apr 25, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed