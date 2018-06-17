ON AIR
KCRW Broadcast 481

Jun 17, 2018

Fanatic! We are back with you yet again with another great show. I was in Canada over the weekend for a show at the Montebello Fest. It was my second time there and a really good time. It was also a lot of flying in a short period of time, so I’m feeling it today.

I was able to get some good listening in last night before I started to fade. I wanted to recommend the new album by Our Solar System called Origins.

You can listen here.

I was introduced to their music recently and became a fan on first listen to their In Time LP. I’ll start getting tracks from Origins into the show soon.

J Mascis at McCabe’s tonight.

Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Henry Rollins

