ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

JASON
KRAMER

JASON<br>KRAMERJASON<br>KRAMER

Karene Daniel guest hosts

Karene Daniel sits in for Jason Kramer.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Karene Daniel sits in for Jason Kramer.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Karene Daniel

More From Jason Kramer

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
“Jazz at the Philharmonic” Reissues Offer Snapshot of Greatest Live Jazz Sets Ever Recorded
KCRW Music Blog

“Jazz at the Philharmonic” Reissues Offer Snapshot of Greatest Live Jazz Sets Ever Recorded Norman Granz may not be a household name today, but the influential producer changed the way jazz music was presented and perceived. Through his Jazz at the Philharmonic (JATP) concerts… Read More

May 22, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5.21 – 5.25.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5.21 – 5.25.18 An eclectic mix of five songs await you, as we cue up another round of Today’s Top Tune. We begin with EELS, who launch their North American tour from LA with shows… Read More

May 21, 2018

5 Questions For Lost Notes Executive Producer Nick White
KCRW Music Blog

5 Questions For Lost Notes Executive Producer Nick White I know you’re already subscribed to KCRW’s newest music podcast Lost Notes which focuses on the greatest music stories never truly told, but JUST IN CASE you’ve somehow forgotten to… Read More

May 21, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed