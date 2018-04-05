ON AIR
Haulm Exclusive Mix

Haulm are a Brooklyn duo, made up of producer Reed Kackleysinger and vocalist JT Norton who specialize in a moody, downtempo electronic sound. What began with some casual vocal "jam sessions" took on a life of its own leading us to Haulm.

Apr 07, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Their style meshes together minimal electronic compositions with honest and intimate vocals and lyricism, resulting in a fusion of heartfelt sincerity and the pulsating desire to dance. We are thrilled to present an exclusive mix from Haulm to celebrate their recent debut EP Stay For Me released last week.

Tracklist:

1. George Fitzgerald - Siren Call
2. Sahar Z & Vix F - Ollie
3. Sasha - True (feat. Dems) [Michael Mayer Remix]
4. Daphni - Tin
5. Bearcubs - Wolves
6. Special Request - Chrysalis
7. Lone - Mind’s Eye Melody
8. Bicep - Opal
9. Mark Pritchard - Parkstone Melody II
10. Tom Flynn - Cup Of Joe
11. Daniel Avery - Slow Fade (Actress Remix)
12. Phelian - Liturgy
13. Kiasmos - Jarred
14. Haulm - Shelved
15. Direct - One
16. BAILE - Birdwings
17. AK - 23.01.2018

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

