Their style meshes together minimal electronic compositions with honest and intimate vocals and lyricism, resulting in a fusion of heartfelt sincerity and the pulsating desire to dance. We are thrilled to present an exclusive mix from Haulm to celebrate their recent debut EP Stay For Me released last week.
Tracklist:
1. George Fitzgerald - Siren Call
2. Sahar Z & Vix F - Ollie
3. Sasha - True (feat. Dems) [Michael Mayer Remix]
4. Daphni - Tin
5. Bearcubs - Wolves
6. Special Request - Chrysalis
7. Lone - Mind’s Eye Melody
8. Bicep - Opal
9. Mark Pritchard - Parkstone Melody II
10. Tom Flynn - Cup Of Joe
11. Daniel Avery - Slow Fade (Actress Remix)
12. Phelian - Liturgy
13. Kiasmos - Jarred
14. Haulm - Shelved
15. Direct - One
16. BAILE - Birdwings
17. AK - 23.01.2018
Haulm Exclusive Mix
Haulm are a Brooklyn duo, made up of producer Reed Kackleysinger and vocalist JT Norton who specialize in a moody, downtempo electronic sound. What began with some casual vocal "jam sessions" took on a life of its own leading us to Haulm.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Their style meshes together minimal electronic compositions with honest and intimate vocals and lyricism, resulting in a fusion of heartfelt sincerity and the pulsating desire to dance. We are thrilled to present an exclusive mix from Haulm to celebrate their recent debut EP Stay For Me released last week.
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa
More From Metropolis
Keys N Krates Exclusive Mix Since their inception a decade ago in their native Toronto, Keys N Krates have carved their own path via a bass-centric, sample-driven sound that merges the realms of electronic and hip-hop. Keys N Krates now elevate their sound with Cura, their latest debut album.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW Presents Blog: Music For The Non-Masses We have 7 new shows to share with you and they’re all fun, fun, fun! Just because every awesome band in the world is playing in the desert next weekend… Read More
Pan Caliente Track Premiere: Zoé – “Clarividad” With more than 1.5 million records sold, Latin Grammys for both Best Album & Song, and 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Zoé celebrate their 20th anniversary this year with the… Read More