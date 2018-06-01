ON AIR
Hayden James Exclusive Mix

Hayden James is an Australian songwriter and producer dedicated to evolving his craft by being unapologetically himself, and in turn, gaining fans of both his music and his authenticity along the way. With a meticulous and limited catalogue, Hayden exemplifies an essential element of modern day dance culture: quality over quantity. 

Jun 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

After hitting it big with records “Something About You” and “Just a Lover," our man from down under returns with another slick track, “Just Friends." On this latest record, James teamed up with Boy Matthews on vocals to create an infectious house gem. “Just Friends” is another chapter in James’ ongoing journey as a producer. Its poppy tinges and addictive melodies illustrate just why he has become such a powerhouse in the scene over the years.

Summer 2018 is looking tight for Hayden James, with a rollout of his eclectic DJ sets across the US — including Electric Forest, Pinknic, Utah’s Bonanza Campout Fest and live act stops in San Francisco, San Diego, and Denver sprinkled in between. We are thrilled to welcome Hayden James to Metropolis for an exclusive DJ guest mix — only on KCRW.

Track List

  1. Ultimatum (feat. Fatoumata Diawara) - Disclosure 
  2. Just Friends (feat. Boy Matthews) - Hayden James 
  3. My Life (feat. Kevin Parker) - ZHU 
  4. True Colors - Hoodboi
  5. Turnmills - Maribou State 
  6. Better Not (feat. Wafia) - Louis the child 
  7. The Future (feat. Antony & Cleopatra) (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Motez 
  8. No eyes (feat. Jaw) - Claptone 
  9. Hipcats - David Penn 
  10. Sleepwalking - Elderbrook 
  11. Intoxicated - Eduardo Muchacho
  12. No place - Rufus Du Sol 
  13. One Kiss feat. Dua Lipa (ZHU Remix) - Calvin Harris 
  14. Reverie - Audiojack 
  15. Numb (feat Graace) (Friend Within remix) - Hayden James 
  16. Only Can Get Better (feat. Diplo, Mark Ronson & Daniel Merriweather) - Silk City
CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

