Since their inception a decade ago in their native Toronto, Keys N Krates have carved their own path via a bass-centric, sample-driven sound that merges the realms of electronic and hip-hop. The group—composed of drummer Adam Tune, keyboardist David Matisse and turntablist Jr. Flo.—has built a respectable reputation as one of the leading live electronic acts today on the strength of their onstage instrumentation and energetic sets. Keys N Krates now elevate their sound with Cura, their latest debut album.
Keys N Krates will spend 2018 on an extensive world tour in support of Cura, performing headlining shows across the US, Canada, and Europe, with additional shows in Asia and Australia. While Cura marks the crew’s debut full-length album; it also initiates a first step toward a new creative vision, a breakthrough in sound and a new beginning for Keys N Krates. Now, they share an exclusive mix with Metropolis ahead of their show in DTLA on Friday, February 23rd at the Belasco.
Tracklist:
1. Keys N Krates - Inicio
2. Arthur Verocai - Na Boca Do Sol
3. Richboy X Andre 3000 - Throw Some D's (Remix)
4. Rihanna - Cake (Dom $olo Remix)
5. Hippie Sabatoge - High Enough
6. O.D.B. - Shimmy Shimmy YA (Mr. Carmack Remix)
7. El Michels Affair - Shimmy Shimmy Ya
8. Jay-Z x Kanye West - Otis (Mr. Carmack Remix)
9. Jay Dilla x T.I. - Bring out the Donut of the Heart (Keys N Krates Special Blend)
10. Keys N Krates x Tory Lanez - Music to My Ears
11. Galimatias - Blow Back
12. Keys N Krates - Cura
13. Keys N Krates x Ambre - Glitter
14. SZA - The Weekend (Zikomo Remix)
15. H.E.R. - Wait for It (Jared Jackson Remix)
16. Dynasty - Check it Out
17. Keys N Krates - Do What You Do
18. U.G.K., Bun B, Andre 3000 - International Players Anthem
19. Keys N Krates - Something Wonderful
20. Ouici x High Schore - April Fools
21. Keys N Krates x 070Shake - My Night
22. Clams Casino - Blast
23. Dom $olo - Wet Dream (LOL)
24. Keys N Krates x Ouici - Flute Loop
Keys N Krates Exclusive Mix
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
