Keys N Krates Exclusive Mix

Since their inception a decade ago in their native Toronto, Keys N Krates have carved their own path via a bass-centric, sample-driven sound that merges the realms of electronic and hip-hop. The group—composed of drummer Adam Tune, keyboardist David Matisse and turntablist Jr. Flo.—has built a respectable reputation as one of the leading live electronic acts today on the strength of their onstage instrumentation and energetic sets. Keys N Krates now elevate their sound with Cura, their latest debut album.



Keys N Krates will spend 2018 on an extensive world tour in support of Cura, performing headlining shows across the US, Canada, and Europe, with additional shows in Asia and Australia. While Cura marks the crew’s debut full-length album; it also initiates a first step toward a new creative vision, a breakthrough in sound and a new beginning for Keys N Krates. Now, they share an exclusive mix with Metropolis ahead of their show in DTLA on Friday, February 23rd at the Belasco.





Tracklist:



1. Keys N Krates - Inicio

2. Arthur Verocai - Na Boca Do Sol

3. Richboy X Andre 3000 - Throw Some D's (Remix)

4. Rihanna - Cake (Dom $olo Remix)

5. Hippie Sabatoge - High Enough

6. O.D.B. - Shimmy Shimmy YA (Mr. Carmack Remix)

7. El Michels Affair - Shimmy Shimmy Ya

8. Jay-Z x Kanye West - Otis (Mr. Carmack Remix)

9. Jay Dilla x T.I. - Bring out the Donut of the Heart (Keys N Krates Special Blend)

10. Keys N Krates x Tory Lanez - Music to My Ears

11. Galimatias - Blow Back

12. Keys N Krates - Cura

13. Keys N Krates x Ambre - Glitter

14. SZA - The Weekend (Zikomo Remix)

15. H.E.R. - Wait for It (Jared Jackson Remix)

16. Dynasty - Check it Out

17. Keys N Krates - Do What You Do

18. U.G.K., Bun B, Andre 3000 - International Players Anthem

19. Keys N Krates - Something Wonderful

20. Ouici x High Schore - April Fools

21. Keys N Krates x 070Shake - My Night

22. Clams Casino - Blast

23. Dom $olo - Wet Dream (LOL)

24. Keys N Krates x Ouici - Flute Loop