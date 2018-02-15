ON AIR
Keys N Krates Exclusive Mix

Feb 17, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Since their inception a decade ago in their native Toronto, Keys N Krates have carved their own path via a bass-centric, sample-driven sound that merges the realms of electronic and hip-hop. The group—composed of drummer Adam Tune, keyboardist David Matisse and turntablist Jr. Flo.—has built a respectable reputation as one of the leading live electronic acts today on the strength of their onstage instrumentation and energetic sets. Keys N Krates now elevate their sound with Cura, their latest debut album.

Keys N Krates will spend 2018 on an extensive world tour in support of Cura, performing headlining shows across the US, Canada, and Europe, with additional shows in Asia and Australia. While Cura marks the crew’s debut full-length album; it also initiates a first step toward a new creative vision, a breakthrough in sound and a new beginning for Keys N Krates. Now, they share an exclusive mix with Metropolis ahead of their show in DTLA on Friday, February 23rd at the Belasco.


Tracklist:

1. Keys N Krates - Inicio
2. Arthur Verocai - Na Boca Do Sol
3. Richboy X Andre 3000 - Throw Some D's (Remix)
4. Rihanna - Cake (Dom $olo Remix) 
5. Hippie Sabatoge - High Enough 
6. O.D.B. - Shimmy Shimmy YA (Mr. Carmack Remix) 
7. El Michels Affair - Shimmy Shimmy Ya
8. Jay-Z x Kanye West - Otis (Mr. Carmack Remix)
9. Jay Dilla x T.I. - Bring out the Donut of the Heart (Keys N Krates Special Blend)
10. Keys N Krates x Tory Lanez - Music to My Ears 
11. Galimatias - Blow Back 
12. Keys N Krates - Cura 
13. Keys N Krates x Ambre - Glitter 
14. SZA - The Weekend (Zikomo Remix) 
15. H.E.R. - Wait for It (Jared Jackson Remix) 
16. Dynasty - Check it Out 
17. Keys N Krates - Do What You Do
18. U.G.K., Bun B, Andre 3000 - International Players Anthem 
19. Keys N Krates - Something Wonderful 
20. Ouici x High Schore - April Fools 
21. Keys N Krates x 070Shake - My Night 
22. Clams Casino - Blast 
23. Dom $olo - Wet Dream (LOL)
24. Keys N Krates x Ouici - Flute Loop 

Host:
Jason Bentley

