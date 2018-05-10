Purple Disco Machine broke into the scene in 2013 with his single “My House," which landed him the #1 spot on Beatport’s deep house chart. Along with an impressive catalogue of solo and collaborative productions, Purple Disco Machine has also offered up banging remixes for numerous A-list musicians, including Jamiroquai, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order, Hercules & Love Affair, Blonde and most recently, Gorillaz.
Live Purple Disco Machine shows feature a creative and unparalleled sonic mix. Blending disco, nu disco, funk, house and deep house, PDM caters to the dancefloor at some of the world's finest clubs, festivals and events globally. With his debut album, Soulmatic, released last year, it’s clear that Purple Disco Machine is just warming up. We are thrilled to share an exclusive mix from this gent ahead of his anticipated set Lighting In A Bottle on Friday, May 24th!
Tracklist:
1. Yuksek & Bertrand Bergalat 'Icare' (Yuksek Remix)
2. Art Of Tones - Reprise De Fonk (Original Mix)
3. The Knocks - Ride Or Die (feat. Foster The People) (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
4. Bileo - You Can Win (Dorsi Plantar's French Kiss Edit)
5. Organic Audio - Organic School 7
6. Hifi Sean featuring Celeda - The Music
7. Bawrut - More Cowbell
8. Purple Disco Machine - Dished (Extended)
9. Krystal Klear - Neutron Dance
10. Q - The Voice of Q (Instrumental 12_ Mix)
Purple Disco Machine Exclusive Mix
International German producer and DJ Tino Piontek AKA Purple Disco Machine, is known for producing funky disco and house masterpieces since the conception of his highly successful disco-house project in 2009.
