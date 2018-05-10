ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

METROPOLIS

METROPOLISMETROPOLIS

Purple Disco Machine Exclusive Mix

International German producer and DJ Tino Piontek AKA Purple Disco Machine, is known for producing funky disco and house masterpieces since the conception of his highly successful disco-house project in 2009.

COMING SOON

May 12, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Purple Disco Machine broke into the scene in 2013 with his single “My House," which landed him the #1 spot on Beatport’s deep house chart. Along with an impressive catalogue of solo and collaborative productions, Purple Disco Machine has also offered up banging remixes for numerous A-list musicians, including Jamiroquai, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order, Hercules & Love Affair, Blonde and most recently, Gorillaz.

Live Purple Disco Machine shows feature a creative and unparalleled sonic mix. Blending disco, nu disco, funk, house and deep house, PDM caters to the dancefloor at some of the world's finest clubs, festivals and events globally. With his debut album, Soulmatic, released last year, it’s clear that Purple Disco Machine is just warming up. We are thrilled to share an exclusive mix from this gent ahead of his anticipated set Lighting In A Bottle on Friday, May 24th!

Tracklist:

1. Yuksek & Bertrand Bergalat 'Icare' (Yuksek Remix)
2. Art Of Tones - Reprise De Fonk (Original Mix)
3. The Knocks - Ride Or Die (feat. Foster The People) (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
4. Bileo - You Can Win (Dorsi Plantar's French Kiss Edit)
5. Organic Audio - Organic School 7
6. Hifi Sean featuring Celeda - The Music
7. Bawrut - More Cowbell
8. Purple Disco Machine - Dished (Extended)
9. Krystal Klear - Neutron Dance
10. Q - The Voice of Q (Instrumental 12_ Mix)

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

More From Metropolis

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music Tastes Good Lineup Announced
KCRW Music Blog

Music Tastes Good Lineup Announced Today on Morning Becomes Eclectic we announced the stellar lineup for Long Beach festival Music Tastes Good! The mammoth two-day music, food, and arts festival returns to Marina Green Park, along… Read More

May 10, 2018

Track Premiere: Meiko “Super Freak”
KCRW Music Blog

Track Premiere: Meiko “Super Freak” Today we premiere a new track from singer/songwriter Meiko’s forthcoming album Playing Favorites. The album is full of reworked and reimagined classics; including a haunting, acoustic version of dance floor… Read More

May 10, 2018

Pan Caliente: Toy Selectah Remix of LADAMA
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Toy Selectah Remix of LADAMA Toy Selectah aka the master producer/remixer is back at it! The former producer of seminal Mexican Hip-Hop outfit Control Machete, and now a main component of the Camilo Lara (Mexican… Read More

May 09, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed