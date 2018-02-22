ON AIR
METROPOLIS

METROPOLIS

Sasha Exclusive Mix

Welsh DJ Sasha has defined DJ superstardom with Grammy-nominations, four International Dance Music Award winning among other several awards.

Feb 24, 2018

In his formative DJ days, he was one of a handful of DJ's who defined mixing styles, bringing a flair to his skills on the decks that transcended typical DJstyles. His DJ sets span the more refined and more underground end of house and techno, when compared to EDM’s thunderous judders. Now, he’ll top an impressive run of 2017 events with a set at CRSSD Festival on March 3rd and 4th in San Diego.

Jason Bentley

