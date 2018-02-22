In his formative DJ days, he was one of a handful of DJ's who defined mixing styles, bringing a flair to his skills on the decks that transcended typical DJstyles. His DJ sets span the more refined and more underground end of house and techno, when compared to EDM’s thunderous judders. Now, he’ll top an impressive run of 2017 events with a set at CRSSD Festival on March 3rd and 4th in San Diego.
Sasha Exclusive Mix
Welsh DJ Sasha has defined DJ superstardom with Grammy-nominations, four International Dance Music Award winning among other several awards.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
More From Metropolis
Keys N Krates Exclusive Mix Since their inception a decade ago in their native Toronto, Keys N Krates have carved their own path via a bass-centric, sample-driven sound that merges the realms of electronic and hip-hop. Keys N Krates now elevate their sound with Cura, their latest debut album.
Shiba San Exclusive Mix French DJ and producer, Shiba San is a no stranger to the party scene. The Dirtybird Records mainstay has been DJing for over 15 years. With roots as a hip-hop DJ in Paris, the French Tech-House producer’s deep connection to music has lead him to permeate the international scene with his popular club hit “OKAY”.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW’s 2018 SXSW Showcases Announced SXSW is a not just a music festival, it’s a journey. A journey that begins long before KCRW lands in Austin. In fact, it usually starts months before, as list… Read More
Track Premiere: Dana Buoy “Too Early” Portland-based band Dana Buoy have the right idea with their new song “Too Early.” Songwriter Dana Janssen and long-time collaborator Justin Miller deliver a crisp, psych-pop sound on the single, taken from their forthcoming… Read More