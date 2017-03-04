ON AIR
Soulwax Exclusive Mix

Mar 04, 2017

The sons of a noted Belgium DJ, brothers David Dewaele and Stephen Dewaele have found their own fame on record and in clubs as Soulwax, and as their alter-ego 2manydjs. Their mixes are legendary and we’re thrilled to present an exclusive one crafted for Metropolis.They feature artists from their DEEWEE imprint and will have a brand new studio album of their own out on March 24.

Photo credit: Rob Walbers.

Tracklist:

1. Bolis Pupul - Moon Theme 
2. Soulwax FT. Chloe Sevigny - Heaven Scent  
3. Phillipi & Rodrigo - Mantra  
4. Die Verboten - Aquarius  
5. Asa Moto - Stay Awake  
6. Laila - The Other Me (DEEWEE DUB)  
7. Asa Moto - Wanowan Efem  
8. Phillipi & Rodrigo - New Beach  
9. Die Verboten - E40  
10. Klanken - Drie  
11. Asa Moto - Syriacid   
12. Phillipi & Rodrigo - Karma  
13. Emmanuelle Free HiFi Internet  
14. Bolis Pupul - Teknow  

