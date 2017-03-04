Soulwax Exclusive Mix

The sons of a noted Belgium DJ, brothers David Dewaele and Stephen Dewaele have found their own fame on record and in clubs as Soulwax, and as their alter-ego 2manydjs. Their mixes are legendary and we’re thrilled to present an exclusive one crafted for Metropolis.They feature artists from their DEEWEE imprint and will have a brand new studio album of their own out on March 24.
Photo credit: Rob Walbers.
Tracklist:
1. Bolis Pupul - Moon Theme
2. Soulwax FT. Chloe Sevigny - Heaven Scent
3. Phillipi & Rodrigo - Mantra
4. Die Verboten - Aquarius
5. Asa Moto - Stay Awake
6. Laila - The Other Me (DEEWEE DUB)
7. Asa Moto - Wanowan Efem
8. Phillipi & Rodrigo - New Beach
9. Die Verboten - E40
10. Klanken - Drie
11. Asa Moto - Syriacid
12. Phillipi & Rodrigo - Karma
13. Emmanuelle Free HiFi Internet
14. Bolis Pupul - Teknow