Tensnake Exclusive Mix

Hamburg-native Marco Niemerski, known as Tensnake, grew up with a versatile music palette ranging from disco and boogie, to soul, funk, and 80’s pop. After years working the global scene, his record of smashing dancefloors worldwide as a DJ and producer has earned him a place of honor as a game-changing dance pioneer.

Oct 21, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Tensnake’s first taste of critical acclaim came with the release of his EP In the End (I Want You to Cry), out out by Running Back in 2009. The EP was listed in the top slot, #1 on DJhistory’s end-of-year list, and was the driving force behind Tensnake’s breakout success. The DJ cemented his position the very next year with his ultra-popular track “Coma Cat” in 2010.

Since then, Tensnake has gone on to launch his own artist label, True Romance, and released tracks from forward-thinking artists Andre Hommen, Prison Grande, Charlie Sputnik, and Sunrise Highway. He also continues to release EP’s as Tensnake, including his latest 2017 releases, Machines and Hello?

Now, Tensnake offers an exclusive Metropolis guest mix to get you grooving into the weekend.

Tracklist:

1. Agua Re - Holy Dance
2. Bawrut - Ciquita (Ransom Note Edit)
3. Tensnake - Hello?
4. Motez - The Future (PDM Remix)
5. Todd Terje - Ragysh05 In Flagranti - Worse For Wear
6. Tensnake - SQIRL
7. Shy Love - Like A River (Karma Kid Remix)
8. Tabu Ley Rocherau - Hafi Deo

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

