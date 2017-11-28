Day Wave's debut album is filled with lush, sun-soaked guitar pop with dreamy vocals. The Bay Area artist will stop by with a full band for a live set.
Day Wave's debut album is filled with lush, sun-soaked guitar pop with dreamy vocals. The Bay Area artist will stop by with a full band for a live set.
Guests:
Day Wave, indie rock band, @daywavemusic
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
