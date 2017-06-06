ON AIR
Fleet Foxes

Anticipation for a new Fleet Foxes album has grown steadily over their six-year hiatus. (10am)

Jun 06, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Anticipation for a new Fleet Foxes album has grown steadily over their six-year hiatus. Chris Douridas speaks with frontman Robin Pecknold about the break, the inspiration for their new album, and what’s next. We also share two live tracks recorded exclusively for KCRW. Tune in at 10am.

Technical Support
Audio engineers: Jake McLaughlin & Kevin Suggs
Mastering engineer: Matt Ogaz
Editor: Mario Diaz

Special thanks to Julie Muncy and Warner Bros. Records.

Photo by Shawn Brackbill

Crack-Up

Fleet Foxes

Guests:
Fleet Foxes, indie folk band, @fleetfoxessing

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

