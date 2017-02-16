Gavin Turek delivers dancefloor-ready disco soul and has been compared to Beyonce for her incredible on-stage charisma. The LA native joins us around the release of her new EP, Good Look for You, for a live set and interview with DJ Raul Campos.
Technical Support:
Mario Diaz – Recording Engineer
Andrew Ackerly, Noah Belkin, Tara Kooklanfar – Sound Intern
Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett- Web Video Producers
Photo by Dustin Downing
Gavin Turek
Guests:
Gavin Turek, singer-songwriter, dancer and actress, @gavinturek
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds