Gavin Turek

Gavin Turek delivers dancefloor-ready disco soul and has been compared to Beyonce for her incredible on-stage charisma. 

Feb 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Gavin Turek delivers dancefloor-ready disco soul and has been compared to Beyonce for her incredible on-stage charisma. The LA native joins us around the release of her new EP, Good Look for You, for a live set and interview with DJ Raul Campos

Mario Diaz – Recording Engineer
Andrew Ackerly, Noah Belkin, Tara Kooklanfar – Sound Intern
Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett- Web Video Producers

Photo by Dustin Downing

Good Look for You

Gavin Turek

Guests:
Gavin Turek, singer-songwriter, dancer and actress, @gavinturek

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

