For over three decades Paul Oakenfold has shaped the dance music genre and remains one of the leading forces in the electronic music scene worldwide. We catch up on Paul’s latest adventures at 10am and find out what he has planned for his July 22 show as part of KCRW's Sound in Focus at the Annenberg Space for Photography.

Photo by Larry Hirshowitz

Guests:

Paul Oakenfold, record producer and DJ, @pauloakenfold

Producers:

Rachel Reynolds