Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White drops by to discuss Air & Style. Part music festival, part skateboard and snowboard competition, the music lineup includes Phoenix, Washed Out, Cut Copy and more.
Shaun White on MBE
Jason Bentley
Rachel Reynolds
