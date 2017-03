Tom Schnabel joins us at 10am to share some recent African releases that have caught his attention, including:

"Dombolo" by Les Amazones d'Afrique from République Amazone

"Give Me a Reason" by the Ibibio Sound Machine from Uyai

"Foulo" by the Orchestra Baobab from Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng

Dombolo Les Amazones D'Afrique feat. Angélique Kidjo

Guests:

Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet', @tom_schnabel

Producers:

Rachel Reynolds