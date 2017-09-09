ON AIR
HISTORY<br>OF<br>THE<br>WORLD,<br>PARTS<br>I<br>-<br>III

Part I : The Body Electric

Pack your pocket calculators for a trip through early electro, EBM, industrial and techno, chronicling the evolution of synthesizer music.

Sep 09, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Pack your pocket calculators for a trip through early electro, EBM, industrial and techno, chronicling the evolution of synthesizer music.

Episode 1 tracklist:

1. Eela Craigh - Credo
2. Chill Sparkles - (Artist UnspecifiedDisconection - Bali Hai 
3. West India Company - Ave maria
4. P-Funk Allstars- Hydraulic Pump Pt 3
5. Taco - Puttin’ On The Ritz
6. Transvolta - Disco Computer
7. Lio “Sage Comme Une Image"
8. Yello - Bostich (Cratebug Edit)
9. Manifique - ‘Manifique"
10. Victor - “Go On Do It"
11. Unknown - Unlabeled Promo 
12. A Number Of Names - Sharevari 
13. Telex - Moskow Diskow
14. iRobots ft. Spacer Woman - “Frau - Pandullo vs. Und"
15. Torch Song - “Prepare To Energize - Baldelli + Dionigi Mix 
CREDITS

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

