Pack your pocket calculators for a trip through early electro, EBM, industrial and techno, chronicling the evolution of synthesizer music.
Episode 1 tracklist:
1. Eela Craigh - Credo
2. Chill Sparkles - (Artist UnspecifiedDisconection - Bali Hai
3. West India Company - Ave maria
4. P-Funk Allstars- Hydraulic Pump Pt 3
5. Taco - Puttin’ On The Ritz
6. Transvolta - Disco Computer
7. Lio “Sage Comme Une Image"
8. Yello - Bostich (Cratebug Edit)
9. Manifique - ‘Manifique"
10. Victor - “Go On Do It"
11. Unknown - Unlabeled Promo
12. A Number Of Names - Sharevari
13. Telex - Moskow Diskow
14. iRobots ft. Spacer Woman - “Frau - Pandullo vs. Und"
15. Torch Song - “Prepare To Energize - Baldelli + Dionigi Mix