Alex Siegel (Amo Amo): Daydreaming Pilot

Amo Amo's Alex Siegel is creating his own style of "bedroom pop" for his solo work; featuring a mixture of jazz, bossa nova, and hip-hop. The languid "Daydreaming Pilot" is the latest from this California-based artist.
Alex Siegel
Amo Amo's Alex Siegel is creating his own style of "bedroom pop" for his solo work; featuring a mixture of jazz, bossa nova, and hip-hop. The languid "Daydreaming Pilot" is the latest from this California-based artist.
Amo Amo's Alex Siegel is creating his own style of "bedroom pop" for his solo work; featuring a mixture of jazz, bossa nova, and hip-hop. The languid "Daydreaming Pilot" is the latest from this California-based artist.
Alex Siegel
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
The Midnight Hour: So Amazing (feat. Luther Vandross) Two of Hip-Hop's most skilled composers Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest and Adrian Younge have partnered as The Midnight Hour. Together, they deliver an exquisite debut album showcasing their musical chops. Today's Top Tune is very proud to offer a re-imagining of Luther Vandross' 1986 classic "So Amazing."
Johnny Marr: Hi Hello Johnny Marr, co-founding member of The Smiths, says: “This is the most complete thing I’ve ever done. There are no songs I’m not sure about. And for me as a listener, it’s made up of entirely the music I like, and have liked.” Can't beat that recommendation, give a listen to "Hi Hello" and hear for yourself!
Chromatics: Black Walls Chromatics started out as a noise-laden outfit founded by Adam Miller in 2001 in Seattle. Eventually Miller forged a new path into an electronic sound and a full band line up. Chromatics don't release an abundant amount of music so when we get our hands on new work, we love to share. Take away "Black Walls" today!
KCRW Presents: DJ Shadow on Film and summer Reggae Nights I’ve been busy since we last chatted… busy finding shows for our KCRW Presents program and here’s a batch of new ones to share with you! DJ Shadow Live in… Read More
Kamasi Washington Performs on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic Kamasi Washington recently performed music behind his highly anticipated sophomore album Heaven and Earth (out June 22) for KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. Kamasi and his 8-piece band dazzled with incredible versions of “Street Fighter Mas” and “The Space Travelers… Read More