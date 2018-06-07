ON AIR
Bahamas: Live On MBE - No Wrong

Jun 15, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Today, we launch a new Friday feature on Today's Top Tune. Each week we'll share an exclusive version of a song from a recently recorded Morning Becomes Eclectic session featuring some of our favorite artists.  The artists will shed a  little insight into the song with an introduction, alongside a free download. We launch with singer songwriter Afie Jurvanen best known as Bahamas, as he tells us about "No Wrong."

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

