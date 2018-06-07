ON AIR
Boy Pablo: Losing You

Boy Pablo is currently working on his new EP and finishing school. The 19-year-old songwriter and producer writes bedroom pop songs through the lens of teenage life. Check out the dark tale that lies beneath "Losing You."

Jun 12, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Losing You

boy pablo

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

Music News
KCRW Presents: Summertime in LA
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Summertime in LA Summer has arrived whether I like it or not. I’m a fall kind of girl, but I do appreciate, and look forward to, all the free summer events KCRW produces around town.… Read More

Jun 07, 2018

Pan Caliente: Aterciopelados – Claroscura
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Aterciopelados – Claroscura It’s been 9 years since the iconic duo Aterciopelados (from Bogotá, Colombia) last released new music. And, while they were missed, there’s no denying that absence truly does make the heart… Read More

Jun 06, 2018

Track Premiere: Overjoy “Same”
KCRW Music Blog

Track Premiere: Overjoy “Same” Merely seeing the word overjoy in print is bound to call up that particular emotion, so to call your recording project by that name you’d better be able to deliver.… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

