The members of Buyeponga hail from all over the Los Angeles area, including Pomona, Compton and the San Gabriel Valley, but keep a rehearsal space in Highland Park. You’re as likely to find this working man’s band sharing its hip-hop and pan-Latin-infused groove on a street corner as you are at a club. New Yorkers will get a taste of songs like "Vamos a Gozar" when the band plays the LAMC Festival.

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern