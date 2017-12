Spanish duo De La Purissima recently made its US debut at a small church here in Los Angeles, but don't let that fool you, this group is huge in Europe. Based in jazz, Julia De Castro writes the songs, plays violin and sings and with partner Miguel Rodrigáñez on the double bass -- creating a genre of their own. You'll find a mix of rap and flashy brass on Santa Frivola or Saint Frivolous.

Photo by Jorge Brichette