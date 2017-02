Born in Guatemala and based in Los Angeles, Gaby Moreno is already the recipient of a Latin Grammy. Now she’s awaiting the verdict on Best Latin Pop Album at this year's Grammy Awards. Produced by Gabe Roth, known for his work with Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings and co-founder of Dap Tone Records, her most popular song on the album Ilusión is "Estaré," a soulful acoustic song of hope.

Estaré Gaby Moreno

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern