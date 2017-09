This week beloved indie darlings Luna return with two simultaneous releases: an LP of covers, featuring work by a slew of great artists, AND an instrumental EP of Luna originals. Dean Wareham says, "The instrumental EP was kind of an afterthought and most of these instrumentals grew out of little ideas that Sean or I had recorded on our iPhones' Voice Memo app. GTX3 was named for the fuzz pedal that Sean Eden was playing around with the day he wrote the song.”