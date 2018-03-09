ON AIR
Marlon Williams: What's Chasing You

Marlon Williams chronicles the arc of relationships on his new album Make Way For Love. Today’s track - “What’s Chasing You” – is no exception and recalls Roy Orbison. If you're at SXSW, check him out when he appears at KCRW's Day Showcase (3/14).

Mar 12, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Ariana Morgenstern

