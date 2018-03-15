ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Meiko: Back In The Game

Meiko is a staple in the Los Angeles music scene, and her songs are a natural fit for TV shows and film. When asked about "Back In The Game", Meiko says, “It’s a ‘going-out’ anthem for the broken-hearted. You know, brush your knees off, get back in there, and kick some ass!” Atta Girl!

COMING SOON

Mar 21, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Meiko is a staple in the Los Angeles music scene, and her songs are a natural fit for TV shows and film. When asked about "Back In The Game", Meiko says, “It’s a ‘going-out’ anthem for the broken-hearted. You know, brush your knees off, get back in there, and kick some ass!” Atta Girl!

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Video: SXSW with Jason Bentley
KCRW Music Blog

Video: SXSW with Jason Bentley KCRW is on the scene at this year’s SXSW music festival in Austin, TX. Take a look at all of the action from Day 1 with Jason Bentley. Video c/o: Leah… Read More

Mar 14, 2018

Scenes from KCRW’s SXSW Showcases
KCRW Music Blog

Scenes from KCRW’s SXSW Showcases On Tuesday night, the KCRW crew hosted an array of talented artists @ our official SXSW Showcase. Get a peek inside the venue with Cut Chemist, Hovvdy, Jade Bird, Now… Read More

Mar 14, 2018

KCRW Recaps from SXSW
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Recaps from SXSW KCRW’s Jason Bentley, Anne Litt, and José Galván are sharing their favorite musical discoveries and artist interviews from SXSW. Stay close this week, as we’ll continue to update with sounds from… Read More

Mar 13, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed