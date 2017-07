Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner of the National, film composer Nico Muhly and drummer/multi-instrumentalist James McAllister explore the cosmos as Planetarium with a suite's worth of songs inspired by the Milky Way. Part rock odyssey, part electronic experiment and classical composition, “Saturn” will leave you starry-eyed.

Saturn Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister Sufjan Stevens

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern