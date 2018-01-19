ON AIR
The James Hunter Six: I Got Eyes

Rhythm and soul singer James Hunter teams up with Daptone Records co-founder and producer Bosco Mann for The James Hunter Six's forthcoming album.

Jan 22, 2018

Rhythm and soul singer James Hunter teams up with Daptone Records co-founder and producer Bosco Mann for The James Hunter Six's forthcoming album. The 10 original songs were recorded at the label's prestigious studios. "I Got Eyes" has it all: back-up singers, horns, and James Hunter hitting the high notes!

I Got Eyes

The James Hunter Six

Ariana Morgenstern

