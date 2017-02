Tuareg band Tinariwen has been touring the world for years with hypnotic desert psych-blues. Meanwhile, their homeland in the Saharan mountains has become a conflict zone. As the frontiers between Mali and Algeria close and force them into exile, they look back at what once was in the song "Ténéré Takhal," which translates to What's Happened to the Desert.

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern