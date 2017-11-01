Zara McFarlane: Fussin' and Fightin'

Zara McFarlane explores her British-Jamaican identity on her third album. It's a meeting point between jazz and the rhythms of reggae, calypso and nyabinghi. A syncopated rhythm and piano punctuate Fussin' and Fightin'.
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
