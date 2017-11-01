Zara McFarlane: Fussin' and Fightin'

Currently Playing:

Press Play with Madeleine Brand: Where will Paul Manafort's indictment lead? Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort turned himself in today to face federal charges of money laundering, conspiracy and tax evasion. There were 12 counts in all. His colleague Rick Gates was also charged. Another Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

