ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Zara McFarlane: Fussin' and Fightin'

Zara McFarlane explores her British-Jamaican identity on her third album. It's a meeting point between jazz and the rhythms of reggae, calypso and nyabinghi. 

COMING SOON

Nov 01, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Zara McFarlane explores her British-Jamaican identity on her third album. It's a meeting point between jazz and the rhythms of reggae, calypso and nyabinghi. A syncopated rhythm and piano punctuate Fussin' and Fightin'.

Fussin' and Fightin'

Zara McFarlane

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.30 – 11.3.17
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.30 – 11.3.17 ​​What do Kelela Kan Wakan, Zara McFarlane, ​Diego Garcia and Ariel Pink all have in common? KCRW, that’s what! Check out tracks by five artists we’re digging. Monday, October 30 Kelela: Turn to Dust… Read More

Oct 30, 2017

Shows This Week: October 30 – November 3, 2017
KCRW Music Blog

Shows This Week: October 30 – November 3, 2017 Hello November and slightly cooler weather. It’s a light week for shows but I recommend checking out young Aussie duo KLLO, Marlon Williams at the Moroccan Lounge and, of course,… Read More

Oct 30, 2017

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend After a few weeks away it’s great to be back, right on time for KCRW’s Masquerade Ball tomorrow night. In case you haven’t gotten your tix yet, they’ll be available… Read More

Oct 27, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed