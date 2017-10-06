Rhythm Planet Playlist 10/6/17:
1. Eddie Palmieri / "Puerto Rico" / Sentido / Musical Productions
2. Son Boricua / "Buen Borincano" / Son Boricua / Caiman
3. Cheo Feliciano / "Lindo Yambú" / Serie 32: Cheo Feliciano / RMM
4. Jocelyne Beroard / "Kakini" / Milans / Columbia
5. Edith Lefel / "Méci" / Méci / Kreyol Music, Inc.
6. Malavoi / "Kase ko" / She She / Tinder
7. Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano / "Flor de Azalea" / Amor, Dolor y Lagrimas: Música Ranchera / Smithsonian Folways
8. Fernando Rosas / " Humanidad" / El Bolero Mexicano: Humanidad / Iris Music
9. Los Tigres Del Norte / "El Gato Felix" / Corridos Prohibidos / Fonovisa
10. Bobby McFerrin / "Peace" / Bobby McFerrin / Nonesuch
11. James Taylor / "Secret O'Life" / James Taylor Live / Columbia
Celebrating the music of Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe & Martinique, and Mexico
This week we hear music from places affected by both natural and man-made disasters, music from Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe and Martinique, Mexico and two songs reflecting hope after the Las Vegas tragedy.
Host:
Tom Schnabel
