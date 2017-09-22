Evergreens—The Music I Love (Pt. 2)

This week Rhythm Planet embraces more music I’ve loved over the years: Early music from Andalusian Spain, Slim Gaillard, Tito Puente, Bobby Bland, John Coltrane, Tito Puente and others. 12 musical gems.
Rhythm Planet playlist for 9/21/17:
1. Monserrat Figuearas & La Capella Reial De / E Quando S'Iguaren / El Canto De La Sibilla II / Astree
2. Tigran Hamasyan / Havoun Havoun / Luys I Luso / ECM
3. Ola Gjeilo / Ubi Caritas / Ola Gjeio / Decca
4. Quncy Jones & Sarah Vaughan / The Midnight Sun Will Never Set / Quincy Jones Finest Hour / Verve
5. The Flamingos / I Only Have Eyes For You / The Doo Wop Box Vol.3 / Rhino
6. Slim Gaillard / Serenade To A Poodle / Laughing In Rhythm / Verve
7. The Roches / No Shoes / Moonswept / 429 Records
8. Felix Figueroa / Pico & Sepulveda / Dr. Demento's Novelty Box / Rhino
9. Bobby 'Blue' Bland / Farther Up the Road / The Anthology / MCA
10. John Coltrane / Impressions / Impulse Story / Impulse
11. Joe Zawinul / Tower of Silence / Faces & Places / Esc Records
12. Tito Puente / Babarabatiri / In Puerto Rico / Tico