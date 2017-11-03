This week Rhythm Planet showcases new music from Una, Hollie Cook, Robert Plant, Portuguese fado, African music from Kenya and Mali, and other auditory delights.
Rhythm Planet Playlist for 11/3/17:
1. Una / Vacancy (Charles Webster Remix) / Single / Self Release
2. Hollie Cook / Survive / Single / Itunes
3. Hama Sankare / Middo Ware / Ballebe-Calling All Africans / Clermont Music
4. Robert Plant / Carry Fire / Carry Fire / Nonesuch Records
5. Gisela Joao / Meu Amigo Esta Longe / Queens of Fado: The Next Generation / Arc Music
6. Hermeto Pascoal / Natal (Temas Das Flutas) / Viajando Comosom / Farout
7. Ken Wiley / Mingling / Urban Horn Project / Krug Park Music
8. Stefano Battaglia / Lamma Bada Yatathanna / Pelagos / ECM
9. Orchestre Les Mangelepa / Kanemo / Last Band Standing
New Music Mix
Tom Schnabel
