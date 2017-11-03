ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANETTOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

New Music Mix

This week Rhythm Planet showcases new music from Una, Hollie Cook, Robert Plant, Portuguese fado, African music from Kenya and Mali, and other auditory delights.

COMING SOON

Nov 03, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

This week Rhythm Planet showcases new music from Una, Hollie Cook, Robert Plant, Portuguese fado, African music from Kenya and Mali, and other auditory delights.

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 11/3/17:

1. Una / Vacancy (Charles Webster Remix) / Single / Self Release
2. Hollie Cook / Survive / Single / Itunes
3. Hama Sankare / Middo Ware / Ballebe-Calling All Africans / Clermont Music
4. Robert Plant / Carry Fire / Carry Fire / Nonesuch Records
5. Gisela Joao / Meu Amigo Esta Longe / Queens of Fado: The Next Generation / Arc Music
6. Hermeto Pascoal / Natal (Temas Das Flutas) / Viajando Comosom / Farout
7. Ken Wiley / Mingling / Urban Horn Project / Krug Park Music
8. Stefano Battaglia / Lamma Bada Yatathanna / Pelagos / ECM
9. Orchestre Les Mangelepa / Kanemo / Last Band Standing

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Tom Schnabel

More From Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
KCRW Presents: November And Beyond
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: November And Beyond It’s Halloween (as a type this) and my silver wig is itchy and it’s grey out and everyone has left early, so this is going to be a shorty one!… Read More

Nov 02, 2017

Pan de Muerto: Day of the Dead edition
KCRW Music Blog

Pan de Muerto: Day of the Dead edition This week along with Halloween, a large majority of the Spanish-speaking world celebrates Día de Muertos. A bit of a misnomer, Day of the Dead takes place over the course… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

KCRW Track Premiere: Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Track Premiere: Mt. Joy “Silver Lining” If you’re like me – hearing the new single, “Silver Lining,” from L.A. based Mt. Joy once was not enough. You likely heard our premiere during Morning Becomes Eclectic, and… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed