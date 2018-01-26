Rhythm Planet Playlist 1/26/18:
1. Hugh Masekela / "Grazing in the Grass" / The best of Hugh Masekela / Columbia
2. Hugh Masekela / "Abangoma (Song of Praise)" / The Americanization of Oooga Booga / MGM
3. Hugh Masekela / "Ibala Lam" / Live at the Market Theatre / Sheer Sound
4. Hugh Masekela / "Mandela (Bring Him Back Home)" / Hope / Indieblu Music
5. Hugh Masekela / "Change" / Time / The Icon Group
6. Hugh Masekela / "Fela" / Sixty / Shanachie
7. Hugh Masekela / "Lady" / Live at the Market Theatre / Sheer Sound
8. Hugh Masekela / "Stimela (Coal Train)" / Hope / Indieblu Music
9. Hugh Masekela / "Wimoweh (The Lion Never Sleeps)" / The Lion Sleeps Vinyl / Jive
Remembering Hugh Masekela
An hour-long celebration of the music of the legendary South African musician.
