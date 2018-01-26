ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANETTOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

Remembering Hugh Masekela

An hour-long celebration of the music of the legendary South African musician.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Rhythm Planet Playlist 1/26/18:
1. Hugh Masekela / "Grazing in the Grass" / The best of Hugh Masekela / Columbia
2. Hugh Masekela / "Abangoma (Song of Praise)" / The Americanization of Oooga Booga / MGM
3. Hugh Masekela / "Ibala Lam" / Live at the Market Theatre / Sheer Sound
4. Hugh Masekela / "Mandela (Bring Him Back Home)" / Hope / Indieblu Music
5. Hugh Masekela / "Change" / Time / The Icon Group
6. Hugh Masekela / "Fela" / Sixty / Shanachie
7. Hugh Masekela / "Lady" / Live at the Market Theatre / Sheer Sound
8. Hugh Masekela / "Stimela (Coal Train)" / Hope / Indieblu Music
9. Hugh Masekela / "Wimoweh (The Lion Never Sleeps)" / The Lion Sleeps Vinyl / Jive

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Tom Schnabel

More From Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend If you reside outside of Los Angeles you may not know that the entertainment industry pretty much shuts down for a couple of weeks during the holidays. I know this… Read More

Jan 19, 2018

Show #246: World Music Influences on John Coltrane’s Music
KCRW Music Blog

Show #246: World Music Influences on John Coltrane’s Music The brilliant jazz artist John Coltrane (1926-1967) is an iconic musician for so many reasons. There are his masterpiece recordings and his mastery of the soprano and tenor saxophones. He… Read More

Jan 18, 2018

KCRW Presents: Here We Go 2018!
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Here We Go 2018! Congratulations on making it through ‘Blue Monday,’ officially the most depressing day of the year. Luckily, we Angelenos have a wide variety of live music to lift our spirits year… Read More

Jan 18, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed