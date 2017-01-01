Excerpt from 'Lowly'

CHAPTER 1

TWO MARTYRS





Two martyrs stalked the earth

almsgiving equally

so neither knew the other

was capable of competition

until the first martyr sacrificed

his life before the township

by jumping into a fire pit.

Some said the second martyr

inspired by his friend's decision

faced the pit and lit himself on fire.

After the first martyr saw this act

he was immediately resurrected

only to end his life once more

by lighting his body on fire

then jumping from the tower.

The town gasped as suddenly

the second martyr reappeared

afire and shaking the tower until

its shattered stones covered him.

This cycle of sacrifice went on

so long the two turned

into an attraction for travelers.

Soon they were no longer

considered martyrs

but brothers whose punishment

for misusing fire

was to continue misusing it.





HOLLY



We sat by the river till night.

What is night



we asked. The time we leave

the river. Like



the weir made out of brush and

boards, we caught the fish. And



brought its body home

in frosted plastic bags. How's



it structured, we wondered as

we reached inside for bones and



when we found the wishing one

that laughs when cracked, only



then we asked for day, which

we knew is where the river was.





ARGO



A hull made to touch

the arctic shoulder of the vacant

sea. And she is a ship who speaks

words learnt from water.

The half of her you can see

is the present tense.

Her wake is words.

Above, the gods have confidence

in what she says. Years are the stars'

sentence, aimed at your sail —

their incomplete sentence,

your half-made life. 26 stars

line the ship, each star lifts

its own weight like the letter i.

A little timber holds you up too,

speaks when you're not

listening. At times your timber

is light, the stern illuminated.

Other times, the overlong circle

of the sea points with its mist

upward, a rain nestling in the eye

of passing night, to an unchanging

station that blinks like a house

at your terror. It was a good deed,

your birth, and a reward is coming.

Not today, not tomorrow, soon.

The laughing winter, your hair

expires, a film distorts warm faces

you know you'll soon forget.



Even water will forget your skin.

The sun warts your ears' tips,

your lips too chapped to pray. You

who harbored a bull of guilt.

The bull will be appalled

to learn your sentence

spoken by milk in the heavens.

Rewards of human life are

wind without a coat, limbs

torn apart by neighbors, and

sometimes you're the thief.

The body in the well or resting

at the foot of an oak tree.

The half you cannot see

or hear was stolen. You arrived

on a ship, only one exists.

She spoke to you, to your grandparents,

but it was cold for everyone

and so they slept.





THE PROBLEM WITH RHYME



The problem of rhyme is not

what grandmother spoke

about when she talked

in her German accent.

What she meant,

the problem of Rhine,

sounded more like rime

frosting the banks.

Perhaps the problem

of Rhine had more to do

with rime than rhyme.

I asked if she confused

the words I used

with other words she knew.

This lapse expanded

with each utterance

the time it takes for what

one means to make pure

sense to the other.

"My mother

grew this stutter,"

she sighed, "I could not

understand it was words

until she died.

The problem with Rhine

is no river here stays

worthy of drowning.

When the righteous

leave a place, the place

is diminished,

and a woman is finished

who does not know

it is her time to swim.

When everywhere is

winter, there is

no time to consider

freezing, only the harm

in not staying warm."