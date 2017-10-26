Eileen Myles: Afterglow (a dog memoir)

Beloved writer Eileen Myles didn't make up the dog but she did make up Afterglow (a dog memoir). It's an extraordinary book of prose with poetic states of mind. Myles discusses writing this book just by following her own nose, and following her relationship with her pit bull, Rosie. She wanted to write something fierce about Rosie's wayward journey through life. Myles uses the magic of being a writer and lets Rosie become her teacher. Afterglow (a dog memoir) moves beyond the merely amusing dog story into the profundity of love.

Read an excerpt from Afterglow (a dog memoir).

Photo by Christopher Ho