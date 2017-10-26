ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Eileen Myles: Afterglow (a dog memoir)

Beloved writer Eileen Myles didn't make up the dog but she did make up Afterglow (a dog memoir).

COMING SOON

Oct 26, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Beloved writer Eileen Myles didn't make up the dog but she did make up Afterglow (a dog memoir). It's an extraordinary book of prose with poetic states of mind. Myles discusses writing this book just by following her own nose, and following her relationship with her pit bull, Rosie. She wanted to write something fierce about Rosie's wayward journey through life. Myles uses the magic of being a writer and lets Rosie become her teacher. Afterglow (a dog memoir) moves beyond the merely amusing dog story into the profundity of love.

  • Read an excerpt from Afterglow (a dog memoir).

Photo by Christopher Ho

Afterglow (a dog memoir)

Eileen Myles

Guests:
Eileen Myles, poet, @EileenMyles

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Do Republicans have a future in California?
For The Curious Blog

Do Republicans have a future in California? Former GOP leader of the state Assembly, Chad Mayes lays out his vision. ‘We’ve got to make sure that we are not losing our soul as Republicans,’ he says. Read More

Oct 23, 2017

Substandard living in Santa Barbara
For The Curious Blog

Substandard living in Santa Barbara Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

How to prepare for an earthquake
For The Curious Blog

How to prepare for an earthquake Thursday is California’s Great ShakeOut drill. If you haven’t gotten your earthquake kit together and made sure you have a plan, do it today! What should be in your earthquake… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed