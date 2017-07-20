Jim Gauer: Novel Explosives

Quantum physics, the theory of relativity, and the miracle of the solar system fuel Jim Gauer's ambitious and challenging novel. A venture capitalist awakens in Mexico with no sense of who he is and how he got there. According to Gauer, he suffers from what Chekhov called a moral illness. In part a thriller that includes hedge funds, drug cartels and money laundering, Novel Explosives (Zerogram Press) seeks spiritual rebirth for its troubled protagonist.

Read an excerpt from Novel Explosives.

Photo by Sean Dellorco

