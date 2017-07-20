ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Jim Gauer: Novel Explosives

Quantum physics, the theory of relativity, and the miracle of the solar system fuel Novel Explosives, Jim Gauer’s ambitious and challenging novel.

COMING SOON

Jul 20, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Quantum physics, the theory of relativity, and the miracle of the solar system fuel Jim Gauer's ambitious and challenging novel.  A venture capitalist awakens in Mexico with no sense of who he is and how he got there.  According to Gauer, he suffers from what Chekhov called a moral illness.  In part a thriller that includes hedge funds, drug cartels and money laundering, Novel Explosives (Zerogram Press) seeks spiritual rebirth for its troubled protagonist.

Read an excerpt from Novel Explosives.

Photo by Sean Dellorco

Novel Explosives

Jim Gauer

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE