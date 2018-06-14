ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Michael Ondaatje: Warlight (Part II)

Michael Ondaatje’s Warlight alters the rules about how big a novel’s canvas can be; it gives the feeling of completeness without telling all the secrets.

Jun 21, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

In our second conversation, Michael Ondaatje discusses his writerly preoccupation with discovery—how his characters bloom and become more complex. In Warlight, two children come to understand that what they learned during the war is nothing like the truth they face after the war: their father is missing and their mother is not the woman they thought she was. The novel’s first part is a narrative extravaganza with showpiece sentences, the second part is a stunned character piecing his reality together. In this novel, no matter what is happening, something else is happening too. It alters the rules about how big a novel’s canvas can be; it gives the feeling of completeness without telling all the secrets. A book of entertainment that involves sorrow, incomprehension, and unknowability, the essence is for the reader to be in a state of only partially resolved confusion—never solving the questions that come after the final pages.

Photos by Christopher Ho.

Warlight

Michael Ondaatje

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall?
For The Curious Blog

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall? We checked it out! Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed