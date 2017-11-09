ON AIR
DONATE!

Sparks (Part II)

The second conversation with brothers Ron and Russell Mael of the band Sparks, along with stripped-down versions of two songs from their new album Hippopotamus.

Nov 09, 2017

The second conversation with brothers Ron and Russell Mael of the band Sparks, along with stripped-down versions of two songs from their new album Hippopotamus. The brothers discuss major label support, their tour, and their writing for the upcoming Leos Carax film Annette. The esoteric sounds of people who find joy in murder are sung about in Life with the Macbeths. The show closes with their high art and pop art song Edith Piaf (Said It Better than Me).

Photo: (L-R) Ron and Russell Mael (Christopher Ho).

Hippopotamus

Sparks

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

