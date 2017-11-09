Sparks (Part II)

The second conversation with brothers Ron and Russell Mael of the band Sparks, along with stripped-down versions of two songs from their new album Hippopotamus. The brothers discuss major label support, their tour, and their writing for the upcoming Leos Carax film Annette. The esoteric sounds of people who find joy in murder are sung about in Life with the Macbeths. The show closes with their high art and pop art song Edith Piaf (Said It Better than Me).

Listen to Part I

Photo: (L-R) Ron and Russell Mael (Christopher Ho).



