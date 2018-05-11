ON AIR
Inside LA's gay club history

The period during the late 1920s and the early 1930s was a golden era in Los Angeles for gay performers, entertainers in drag and the crowds of Angelenos - gay, straight, rich and poor - that loved them.

May 11, 2018

The period during the late 1920s and the early 1930s was a golden era in Los Angeles for gay performers, entertainers in drag and the crowds of Angelenos - gay, straight, rich and poor - that loved them. It was during Prohibition and all the clubs were underground; but the culture was completely open and vibrant, filled with fluid sexuality and music that was often coded. It was called the Pansy Craze and it swept up Los Angeles. 

CREDITS

Producers:
Jenny Hamel

