Inside LA's gay club history

The period during the late 1920s and the early 1930s was a golden era in Los Angeles for gay performers, entertainers in drag and the crowds of Angelenos - gay, straight, rich and poor - that loved them. It was during Prohibition and all the clubs were underground; but the culture was completely open and vibrant, filled with fluid sexuality and music that was often coded. It was called the Pansy Craze and it swept up Los Angeles.