Photo: A rendering of the ‘Freedom Sculpture’ designed by Cecil Balmond (Farhang Foundation)
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Freedom sculpture, Henry Rollins, surfboards
The Fourth of July holiday is a great time to crank up the music and hit the beach. Henry Rollins likes his punk played on a perfect sound system, which he shows us on a tour of his home. And we hear about the enduring tradition of innovative surf design in Santa Barbara. We also mark Independence Day with a look at the new Freedom Sculpture in Century City. Designed by engineer-artist Cecil Balmond, it draws inspiration from the ancient Persian king Cyrus.
A rendering of the "Freedom Sculpture" designed by Cecil Balmond
Courtesy of Farhang Foundation
A new public artwork will be unveiled at a public festival this Fourth of July in Century City. The "Freedom Sculpture" is a stainless steel monument designed by renowned British engineer, artist and designer Cecil Balmond. Balmond was chosen by the Iranian-American Farhang Foundation to create a sculpture that symbolizes religious freedom, cultural diversity and inclusiveness. So he modeled it on the Cyrus Cylinder of ancient Persia, an early declaration of human rights created 2,600 years ago. Its design is intended to have the "kinetic sense of movement" found in Balmond works from his engineering of the CCTV building in Beijing to the Arcelormittal Orbit sculpture created with artist Anish Kapoor for London's Olympic Park.
Cecil Balmond, Balmond Studio
Tom Schnabel (L), with Frances Anderton and Henry Rollins
Photo by Camellia Tse
Henry Rollins is a long-time musician, host of a self-titled radio show on KCRW and an evangelical audiophile. He leads DnA's Frances Anderton and Rhythm Planet's Tom Schnabel on a sonic tour of his high fidelity audio-equipped home, and doesn't mince words about why we all should all own analog sound systems: "If you're going to listen to an MP3 -- which is sacrilegious -- through those ridiculous headphones through your phone, every band you're listening, you're sticking knives into their ribs, you are throwing them into the curb, and running them over with a truck."
(This segment originally aired on November 18, 2014)
Henry Rollins, Host of 'Henry Rollins' (@henryrollins)
Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet' (@tom_schnabel)
30-year-old Ryan Lovelace at his studio along Haley Street in Santa Barbara.
He shapes all his boards by hand rather than machine.
Paul Mathieu/West Beach Films
Santa Barbara isn't a big city, but it's played an out-sized role in the development of the surfboard industry. Since the 1960s, Santa Barbarans have created some of the most iconic boards, experimented with different building techniques and used new technology to streamline their craft. And the city continues to be a hub of surf innovation.
The Surf Shapers from West Beach Films on Vimeo.
Guests:
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)