Harvey and Houston planning, road diets spark rage



Texas National Guardsmen rescue a resident by boat during

flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Photo courtesy of the National Guard

Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm, is dumping torrential rains on Southeast Texas. Severe flooding has caused a number of deaths and left thousands displaced from their homes in Houston and surrounding towns. This is Houston's worst flood but not its first -- the country's fourth largest city deals with floods about once a year.

Is there something about the region's design and planning that makes it susceptible to flooding? Wesley Highfield considers the impact of runaway construction in the fast-growing city, and explains how infrastructure, hydrology, and how you build on the floodplain affect your chances of staying wet or dry.

Guests:

Wesley Highfield, Texas A&M University at Galveston (@AggiesByTheSea)

More:

CityLab interview with Sam Brody about Houston development

Houston fears climate change will cause catastrophic flooding: 'It's not if, it's when'

Boom town, flood town: How Houston's development increases flood risk

ProPublica: Why Houston isn't ready for Harvey

Houston's flooding shows what happens when you ignore science and let developers run rampant

