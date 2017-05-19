ON AIR
Alien: Covenant

The action sequences of Alien: Covenant give satisfaction, and the supersmart, superambitious android element provides ample food for thought and plenty of cause for worry, given what machine-learning already is and soon it soon will be.

May 19, 2017

Alien: Covenant is very much a horror story, so you could make a case that it was smart to dump logic and let the audience get ahead of the plot's most lurid developments — get ahead of them, and savor them in advance.

Alien

Ridley Scott

