Detroit

Detroit is Kathryn Bigelow’s incendiary evocation of the riots that convulsed the Motor City 50 years ago this week. 

Jul 28, 2017

Dramatically relentless and emotionally shattering, Detroit brings news from a turbulent past that casts a baleful light on America’s troubled present. 

